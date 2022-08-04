Falkirk Council: New freephone hotline to help people who may be missing out on Pension Credit

It is estimated almost 1600 pensioners across the district are missing out on cash they are entitled to.

Any pensioner who has an income of less that £182.60 or £278.70 for a couple has a right to Pension Credit.

But if you get Attendance Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment and some other benefits they do not count as part of your income.

A new hotline has been set up to help people with Pension Credit queries

Councillor Alf Kelly, Falkirk Council’s older people’s champion, said: “It is important we find these people, our friends and neighbours, before the end of August as they will receive the extra £124 payment on top of the £200 for the second government Cost of Living Payment if they have the Pension Credit award.

“Getting the pension credit award, of even just £1, also gives other help like rent rebate, council tax reduction, free TV licence for over 75’s and much more. So don’t think it’s not worth the trouble – it can make a big difference.”

He urged people to find out if relatives or friends are getting all the benefits they are due and said help was available by contacting either Age Scotland Free Phone 0800 12 44 222 or the new Falkirk Council freephone on 0808 100 3161.

The councillor added: “Help them by getting in touch with these numbers to check if they should be on the higher pension rate. We need to find the 1600 who are missing out.