The ambitious Callander Park Mountain Bike Trails aims to improve community cycling opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. It is being achieved thanks to almost £300,000 of funding from sportscotland’s Cycling Facilities Fund, Falkirk Council and Paths for All.

The sportscotland Cycling Facilities Fund set out to create a lasting impact from next month’s 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships taking place in Scotland,by inspiring new and existing cyclists to make cycling a sport for life with new facilities and opportunities across Scotland. The new cycling facility at Callander Park was awarded £157,000 from the fund along with contributions of £85,000from Falkirk Council and £55,000 from Paths for All.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contract to build the new facility was awarded this month to Archtrail Velosolutions Ltd UK with construction work due to get underway in the autumn.

The new cycling facility will be in Callendar Park. Pic: Michael Gillen

The cycling area will be located at the west side of the park, near the golf course and will include a multi-discipline training area, a green circle level mountain bike route and will cater for both existing cycling clubs and comprehensive cycle training programmes.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development said: “This fantastic new facility will not only promote active travel and leisure cycling but also serve as a focal point for cycling activities across the area. We aim to provide and deliver accessible and inclusive cycling opportunities for everyone regardless of their skills level. Callander Park will become a vibrant hub for cycling, fostering a healthier and more connected Falkirk.”

Consultations with partner organisations, including the Falkirk Junior Bike Club, Paths for All and Scottish Cycling confirmed a high demand for cycling facilities across the Falkirk Council area. The surge in cycling throughout Scotland has underscored the need for additional facilities with Falkirk cycling clubs reporting waiting lists for children and young people and the lack of suitable all-weather, year-round facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Garner added: “Callander Park, with its excellent accessibility and existing infrastructure was chosen as the ideal location for the new facility. The park already boasts an e-bike facility as well as established routes including the John Muir Way and competitive cycle cross events. The new development will promote active travel and provide an exciting cycling environment for all residents.”

Forbes Dunlop, sportscotland chief executive, said: “The plan for the new Callander Park Mountain Biking Trails has been carefully designed to meet the needs of the community and will be a fantastic asset for sport and physical activity in the local area which is why we were delighted to support it through the Cycling Facilities Fund.