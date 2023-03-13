Falkirk Council is building 24 new homes on the site of the former Torwood School in the village outside Larbert. With the proposal first lodged for planning permission in 2018, the local authority’s website shows that the plans were for work to begin in August 2020 and be completed by January 2022.

However, this week employees of building contractor Bell Contracts were still working on the site which has four blocks of terraced homes set in a courtyard style.

Falkirk Council has given no indication of why there has been such a delay – although last year some builders were experiencing shortages in materials supposedly due to Brexit.

Around 18 months ago the local authority revealed the cost of building homes had spiralled to well over £200,000.

In October 2021 a report to Falkirk Council’s executive revealed that the cost of a new-build home per property has significantly increased since 2014, when the average spend was £144,823. But the most recent projects, including the site in Torwood was at that time averaging £209,404 per house – and projected to rise to £236,086.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “It is likely that this new build council housing development will be completed mid-April 23. The contractor is working through snagging of the properties and the external works to ensure that the project is completed to a high standard.”

Last month councillors approved investment of almost £40 million to carry out a range of improvements to around 11,000 council homes in 2023/24.

They have earmarked £28.5 million for re-roofing, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, electrical safety checks and a replacement programme for doors and windows.

A further £6.5 million will continue the ongoing programme of heating system upgrades to around 1100 council homes and more cost effective and efficient heating systems for tenants in off-gas areas will be installed. Plus £1.5 million was approved for external wall insulation for Glenfuir Court.