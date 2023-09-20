Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Industrial action by the GMB will take place from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28.

Staff taking action include janitorial, catering and cleaning staff as well as education support staff, including early years workers and support for learning staff.

In a letter to parents and carers, Karen Algie, the interim director of children’s services, said the strike action “is likely to cause significant disruption to our normal service provision”.

School strikes are set to go ahead next week. File image

She added: “I am sorry that as a result, most of Falkirk’s early learning and childcare centres and schools and all specialist additional support needs wings, specialist provision classes and secondaryadditional support centres (ASCs) will be closed to children and young people on: Tuesday, September 26, Wednesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 28.

Parents have been told that a few ELC classes and schools are likely to remain open but there is a warning that this could change at short notice.

At the moment, Camelon ELC, Glendevon ELC and Parkhill ELC; Bonnybridge Primary, Grange Primary and St Bernadette’s Primary; and Graeme High School are all expected to remain open, while Larbert High will be partially open.

The letter states: “Whilst it is currently anticipated that the above establishments will open, the situation is subject to change prior to and during the course of the industrial action period.”

All parents will be kept informed about closures in their child’s nursery or school.

Ms Algie added that where schools are closed to pupils, staff will provide online learning and activities across the three days.

The union taking action in Falkirk district says the latest offer from COSLA, on behalf of local authorities, was “too little, too late”.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “The latest offer is no significant improvement on the previous offer that was overwhelmingly rejected.

“Strike action is not something our members ever take lightly but, after a long, frustrating process, they have been left with no choice.

“This offer, like the previous offer, does not come close to maintaining the value of their wages as prices rise. It is far too little and far too late.