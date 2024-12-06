Falkirk Council may put 1% on council tax to reduce flood risks

Work to reduce flood risks across Falkirk district will need significant funds to go ahead, which could come from a one per cent increase in council tax.

Earlier this year, Falkirk councillors agreed that £1 million of this year’s budget should be spent on flood prevention work.

But while work has started on key projects – including drainage works in Dunmore and embankment works beside Braes High School – a report to Falkirk Council’s executive this week highlighted just how much more needs to be done.

As climate change bring increasingly wet winters and intense storms, flooding is expected to become even more of a priority in the future.

Falkirk Council has agreed to spend £1 million on reducing flooding risks. Pic: Contributed

Members heard that the flooding team is now fully staffed and lots of work has been done to identify problem areas and find solutions that will work.

The £1 million investment was also used to progress design work on four projects in Westquarter, Letham, Vellore Road, Maddiston and Burnhead Road, Larbert.

One of the priorities is Westquarter, which has already seen devastating flood that caused extensive damage, with more than 100 properties at risk of further damage.

Members heard that the council’s flood team is currently working with landowners Callendar Estates on various projects that will reduce the flow into the Westquarter Burn.

The aftermaths of the floods in Westquarter in 2020. Pic: Michael Gillen

It is now hoped that construction will be able to start next year.

The council is also working with Scottish Water to look at drainage and sewage problems that add to the problems.

Design work has also started to combat ongoing problems in Letham where flooding from the burn closes the road and floods several properties.

The challenge will be to find funding for these and other projects that now look increasingly urgent, as some residents are now unable to get insurance for properties at high risk.

The cost of work that has already been identified is around £2 million but the likelihood is that many more will be identified.

Director of Place Services, Malcolm Bennie, told the meeting that he hoped members would support flooding projects in the forthcoming budget.

He said: “Officers will be working to come up with proposals about how you might, for example, add one per cent to the council tax to fund a capital investment.

“If this is something elected members are committed to, this is something elected members have to apportion budget to in February.”

The report to members did not include an update on the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme – the biggest such scheme in Scotland – but members were assured there will be a separate report on this soon.