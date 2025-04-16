Falkirk Council may introduce £100 pavement parking fines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fines of £100 for pavement parking will be introduced by Falkirk Council in August, if councillors agree.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Scottish councils were given the power to fine drivers for pavement parking, double parking and dropped kerb parking in December 2023, in a bid stop “obstructive and irresponsible parking” that can make things difficult for many, including wheelchair users, visually impaired people and parents with buggies.

Falkirk Council initially adopted a ‘soft approach’ to enforcement, issuing reminders rather than fines, but 16 Scottish councils have now implemented the legislation in full, with more expected soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to Falkirk Council’s executive on May 1 is asking councillors to approve the formal enforcement of the ban, which would see drivers hit with £100 fines, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Fines of £100 could be introduced by Falkirk Council. Pic: Scott Louden

If councillors agree, the ‘soft approach’ will continue until August alongside an awareness raising campaign to make people of the change.

The penalty charge of £100, discounted to £50 if paid within 14 days, has been set nationally for all local authorities.

If payment is not made within 28 days, a Charge Certificate is issued to the vehicle owner, and the penalty will increased to £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are some exceptions to the new prohibitions which apply across Scotland and emergency vehicles and delivery drivers will not be affected by the change.

According to the report to councillors, consultants have undertaken a study of all of Falkirk’s roads to find anywhere that an exemption from the ban, or mitigations, will be needed.

Out of the 2366 roads assessed, more than 85 per cent were found to have little pavement parking, while 348 roads were classed as red, which means more than a quarter of their length is used by pavement parking and there is a high likelihood that the ban will reduce parking capacity by more than half.

Streets that are narrower than 7.6m and where displaced parking would create problems in neighbouring streets are being given further consideration for exemption or mitigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the survey, 21 streets have been identified and council officers will look at these in detail to suggest either full or part exemptions, waiting restrictions or other measures.

Future exemption requests would be treated on a “case by case” basis and all exempt areas will have full signage and be listed on Falkirk Council’s website.

According to the report going to councillors, there is a requirement for local authorities to keep separate accounts for any income received from the enforcement of the new restrictions.

Falkirk Council’s executive will consider the report on Thursday, May 1, at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.