Falkirk Council make £8.3m savings but still spend more than is brought in

Falkirk Council’s final accounts for last year show that last year council services spent £8.3 million less than had been expected – 94 per cent of the target it had set itself.

At a special meeting of Falkirk Council’s audit committee this week, members noted a final spend of £486 million in the financial year 24/25, which included £280 million on children’s services, including education, and £102 million on adult social work services.

The accounts have now been submitted to the council’s external auditors, Audit Scotland.

The £8.3 million of savings meant that the £22 million of reserves that the council had expected to use to bridge the gap between its expenditure and income was reduced.

Falkirk Council services spent £8 million less than expected last year. Pic: Michael Gillen

Rising costs, including wages and inflation, have left the council with a financial headache over the past few years and members have turned to service concessions – changes to the length of time that the council is taking to pay for PFI (Private Finance Initiative) schools – to meet their budget.

Councillors have been told that the amount to be repaid for the schools will remain the same and they have also been warned that using the cash that has been freed up will eat into reserves that could be used for capital investment.

The unaudited accounts presented to the council’s audit committee this week show that in 2024/25 the council agreed to apply service concessions of £22.5m to balance the budget, but the actual amount needed was £16.3m.

According to the accounts – which were submitted to external auditors in June and have been available to the public – the underspend reduced the contribution required by service concessions by £6.2 million and enabled the council to earmark £2 million “to offset additional costs that will arise next financial year relating to pay and conditions and other financial pressures”.

Savings were made across several parts of the council, including children’s services, which were £1.6 million under budget due to lower teaching costs and social care costs for children, while place services underspent by £2.9 million.

Capital financing costs were around £1.8 million below budget reflecting lower borrowing and interest costs and the provision for pay awards and energy was £1.5 million less than required.

In all, the £8.3 million of approved budget savings was around 94 per cent of the full year target, which the report noted was a “significant improvement on the previous financial year”.

Of the total savings achieved, £1.5m (15 per cent) was achieved through the Council of the Future programme, which aims to save money by modernising services.

The audit also picks up on how services are performing and the quality of the council’s care homes has once again scored better than the Scottish average.

Education too has strong results to report, with Falkirk fourth out of 32 Scottish local authorities for the ‘tariff points’ awarded for educational achievement for S4-S6 pupils.

The council’s work to tackle poverty was also highlighted. Falkirk has the highest uptake of the Scottish Child Payment in Scotland, with 94 per cent of eligible low-income families receiving the benefit, compared to the national average of 89 per cent.

Once Audit Scotland has concluded its audit, the accounts will return to councillors for final approval.