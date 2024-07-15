Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest work to ensure headstones in Falkirk Council cemeteries are safe has taken place.

The local authority has invest £120,000 at Muiravonside Cemetery to improve the overall safety and this includes restoring over 350 headstones.

Councils have a statutory obligation to ensure that cemeteries are safe for staff and visitors. It follows the death of an eight-year-old boy in a Glasgow cemetery when a 7ft headstone toppled and landed on top of him.

Falkirk Council’s headstone stabilisation programme was launched in 2018 and has so far secured 2000 headstones in local cemeteries that were unstable due to age, weather, or other factors.

Councillor Stacey Devine, James Baillie of Falkirk Council and monumental sculpture staff from Thomas Grieve & Son at Muiravonside Cemetery. Pic: Falkirk Council

Funded through the capital budget, the programme has not only helped maintain headstones that keep the memory of loved ones alive but also preserved those that have cultural and historical significance.

Deciding whether a headstone needs reinforcement or not starts with a gentle hand test to check for movement. If a headstone is stable, it is recorded as such. For those that are found to be unstable, signage is erected to highlight there is an issue with the headstone.

Many cemeteries have fences erected around the most unstable headstones until safety work is undertaken.

Due to the age of records, it can be extremely challenging for council staff to contact lair holders. They say that is why all memorials greater than 625mm in height are assessed, ensuring a comprehensive approach to the programme.

Over the years, proactive measures to enhance the stability and longevity of headstones has been undertaken by the council.

This includes replacing brick foundations with concrete ones, drilling and coring all component connections of the memorial headstone, and installing steel threaded dowels before re-erecting the headstones.

Councillor Stacey Devine, Falkirk Council’s portfolio holder for public protection, said: "This programme is a vital part of our commitment to preserving the heritage and safety of our community's cemeteries. By stabilising and restoring these headstones, we are ensuring that the resting places of our loved ones remain dignified and secure.

"The progress at Muiravonside Cemetery is a testament to our dedication to maintaining the final resting places of much-loved relatives for future generations."