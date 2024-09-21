Falkirk Council looks to cut Garden Aid for disabled and elderly to save cash

Falkirk Council is looking to cut Garden Aid for some elderly and disabled people.

The number of disabled and elderly residents who get their grass cut for free by Falkirk Council could be halved next year, if plans are approved.

Falkirk’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) – which oversees social care in Falkirk – is being asked to restrict the Garden Aid service to those who are entitled to a council tax reduction.

The IJB has responsibility for offering gardening assistance to the disabled and elderly on behalf of Falkirk Council.

According to the report, people who are severely mentally impaired and exempt from council tax will also continue to receive the service.

At the moment, Garden Aid is provided free to all residents receiving community care support, which is provided by the NHS and social care.

Their grass is cut every two weeks, between April and October, with hedges cut twice annually.

However, a report going to the IJB on Friday says that around half of those who use the service could afford to pay someone to take care of their garden.

Currently, 2881 households receive this service with just over half, 1457, being Falkirk Council tenants and the remainder, 1424, being a mixture of

owner occupiers, private tenants, and tenants of other Registered Social landlords.

According to the report going to members, people who can afford to pay for maintenance of their garden currently get the service free of charge.

The report states: “This position is no longer justifiable given the significant financial pressures being experienced across the public sector.”

The current budget for this service is £489,000, and Falkirk Council says means-testing will protect those who really need the service, by slashing the cost to £248,000.

If agreed, the changes would take place from April 2025.

The proposal will be discussed at a meeting of Falkirk’s IJB on Friday, September 27, at Forth Valley College, Falkirk.