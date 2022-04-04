Falkirk Council: Longest serving councillor David Alexander steps down

Once affectionately nicknamed ‘the boy David’ by older colleagues, SNP Councillor David Alexander, 64, is retiring due to ill health, having led his party from strength to strength locally.

He is one of ten councillors who won’t return to the chamber and members of all political parties paid tribute at the council’s final meeting of the term.

The leader of Falkirk Council, Cecil Meiklejohn, who succeeded Mr Alexander as the SNP group leader, described him as her “closest friend and political mentor”.

She said: “David has made a huge contribution to local government, to the communities he has represented over the years and to Falkirk Council.

“He would often go the extra mile, often to the frustration of officers but ensuring that he got the best possible outcome for his constituents.”

He first stood for council in the Victoria ward in 1980, then again in 1984 – but he didn’t become a councillor until 1986, with a by-election victory.

Councillor Meiklejohn said: “He quickly established himself and also won the respect of other elected members across the political divide, receiving praise and encouragement following debates within the chamber.”

The leader of the SNP group at the time, John Constable, recognised Mr Alexander’s talent and became his mentor.

In 1992, Mr Alexander took over the SNP group leader when Mr Constable became the Provost.

Mrs Meiklejohn said: “He was affectionately known as ‘the boy David’, reflecting on his youth compared to others.”

Despite several boundary changes to the ward and voting systems, Councillor Alexander was returned time and again.

In 2001, the SNP and Independents took control of the council for the first time and in 2002 Councillor Alexander became council leader.

“It was an administration that was tipped to fail, but remained in office until 2007,” said Councillor Meiklejohn.

She listed its key achievements including partnerships with Stenhousemuir and Falkirk Football Clubs to build new facilities; the creation of The Helix and the Kelpies; the regeneration of Stenhousemuir; and the reopening of the Hippodrome in Bo’ness.

Mrs Meiklejohn added: “That is a legacy to be proud of and one that will last for many a year to come.”

Councillor Alexander was also held in high regard by the party nationally and in 2007 was appointed the SNP’s first local government spokesperson.

Thanking him for his “constant guidance and support” over the years., she said: “As everyone will know, David’s health has over the last few years given him some challenges and while he steps back from frontline politics to spend more time with friends and family, he will also continue to fight for a socially just Scotland that can only come from Scottish independence.”

Provost Billy Buchanan said that while he had not always been the best of friends with David Alexander, the Provost was in no doubt that he was “one of the finest councillors I have ever seen in local government”.

He added: “He could have been an MSP or an MP but he chose to work in his local community.”

