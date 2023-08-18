An £800,000 public realm project is being carried out for the local authority which it says will improve the area around the Lint Riggs and Newmarket Street.

Scheduled to last 30 weeks, it has stopped vehicle access with bus passengers forced to use temporary stops in Garrison Place and pedestrians having to navigate around cordons as the work takes place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But brides and grooms in their wedding finery, along with their guests are also finding that they need to negotiate the ongoing disruption when they arrive for marriage ceremonies in the Old Burgh Buildings offices.

An artist's impression of the public realm work in Newmarket Street looking towards Asda

One member of a weekend wedding party said: “The brides and all the elderly guests are having to walk a great distance because they've blocked off the entrance from Glebe Street and it’s completely closed. Surely this can't be right.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said that all couples intending to marry in the registry office are made aware of the disruption when they lodge their paperwork, adding: It would not have been practicable to find alternative venues for all of the scheduled ceremonies over the period of the public realm works.

They said: “The project remains on target to complete in November and all aspects of the contract are being carefully managed and controlled, including liaison with the registrar in relation to potential alternative access arrangements for weddings during the disruptions where this is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pedestrian diversion that is in place from Glebe Street provides a safe route for pedestrians to follow and allows access to all retail outlets in the town centre including those at Lint Riggs.

“Vehicle access to Lint Rigg for deliveries, emergencies etc has been maintained throughout the project works including contractor-controlled access through the working site when necessary.

“While we appreciate that routes are often long and taxing, full and safe access has been maintained with the safety of our town centre users and site workforce remaining our main priority.

“Any enquiries from the public or businesses can be directed to the project lead - [email protected].”