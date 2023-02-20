Councillors who meet on Thursday will be asked to approve the improvements to around 8500 homes in 2023/24.

If given the go-ahead, £28.5 million will be spent on re-roofing, kitchen and bathroom upgrades and a replacement programme for doors and windows. A further £8 million has been earmarked to continue the ongoing programme of heating system upgrades to 1100 council homes and to install more cost effective and efficient heating systems for tenants in off-gas areas.

There are also plans to spend £3 million on estate improvements for fencing, wall and path upgrades, while over the next five years a further 555 new affordable social housing could be built costing £27 million.

Falkirk Council has plans to build around 550 new social homes in the coming years