Litter picks across Falkirk will target those areas where volumes of roadside litter, and the irresponsible disposal of waste is an ever-increasing problem.

The council crews will cover an area from Mary Street, Laurieston to the A9 roundabout, just off Camelon Road.

A council spokesperson said: “We expect that amongst the waste to be collected, there will be plastic bottles, glass and cans that could easily have been placed in litter bins, taken home, taken to recycling centres or to local recycling points across Falkirk.

Council crews will be out picking up litter this weekend

“While some areas will involve open spaces, where litter clearance is targeting roads, we would ask that to ensure the safety of our workforce during the litter pick programme, drivers take care and be respectful of the ongoing work.”

They added that signage advising of litter picking will be in place.

A programme of similar clean ups will then take place across the next few weeks.

Councillor Iain Sinclair said: “We are committed to improving our communities, but nevertheless it is disappointing that we have to do so in the face of indiscriminate and irresponsible littering. Litter is being tossed from moving cars onto our verges, or carelessly dropped in our residential and town centre areas. Quite simply, why?

"We’re all aware of the financial pressures we face, and these clean up actions come at significant cost. We’re allocating additional resources to these clean ups, meaning public funds are being diverted from use elsewhere. We need everyone, across Falkirk to help us improve our communities - Take Pride in Falkirk by not irresponsibly throwing litter or rubbish away in the first place – get involved and see how simply changing behaviours can reap rewards.