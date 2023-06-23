Lionthorn Policy Bing is owned by Falkirk Council and is the remains of a coal mining spoil heap lying between the communities of Lionthorn and Hallglen. The colliery closed in 1960, resulting in the site being cleared and the top section of the bing being converted into a blaes sports area but by the early 1980s, the pitches were no longer regularly used and had fallen into disrepair.

However, thanks to almost £800,000 of funding, a project 14 years in the planning has finally seen the land transformed. It was officially opened on Friday by the Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning, Joe FitzPatrick, who along with members of Falkirk Council, helped to plant the final trees to complete the transformation.

Originally conceived in 2009, partners including the Green Action Trust, Scottish Government, and Falkirk Council have worked together to finally see the project completed after unlocking the funding needed. This included a £583,000 award to Green Action Trust from Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme, as well as £197,000 of developer contributions.

Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning, Joe FitzPatrick MSP, centre, helps to plant the final trees to complete the transformation of Lionthorn Bing. Pic: Falkirk Council

The project had a range of objectives to create a sustainable and vibrant space for the community and with the work complete everyone can enjoy the rewards. These include extensive meadow areas and bulb planting to contribute to Scotland's first B-Lines project, the John Muir Pollinator Way. Native woodland planting, wetland scrapes (seasonal ponds that encourage wildlife), and the introduction of extra heavy standard trees have added to the site.

It also incorporates edible hedge planting to enhance wildlife and biodiversity, while a dedicated grass pitch and improved access through new path links promote local active travel provision.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “The Lionthorn Policy Bing project's completion marks a significant step forward in Falkirk's journey towards a greener and more sustainable future. It is a testament to the power of collaboration, visionary planning, and community engagement. The project stands as a shining example of the positive impact that can be achieved when policy support, funding, and the dedication of residents converge. We’re grateful for the support we have received from both Green Action Trust and Scottish Government making this a reality.”

Planning Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “We know that high quality green spaces are vital for communities to flourish, and I’m pleased the Scottish Government was able to support the improvement work at Lionthorn Bing by providing £583,000 from the low carbon Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme. Reusing our land in this way has multiple benefits, including improving community health. The work also reflects the core aims of the investment programme to support ambitious local approaches to tackling persistent vacant and derelict land and deliver place-based regeneration as part of a just transition to net zero.”

The transformation of Lionthorn Bing. Pic: Falkirk Council