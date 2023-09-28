Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new store will be built beside the Miller Homes development at Drum Farm South, off Grahamsdyke Road, and is expected to create around 20 jobs.

It will be one of four units planned for the area, where hundreds of new homes are being built.

Members of Falkirk Council’s Licensing Board heard on Wednesday that the company has traded successfully for over 50 years, as David Sands chain of grocers, which was eventually sold to the Co-op.

Councillors heard the new store will be very similar to this David's Kitchen in Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

Mr Sands now has several branches of David’s Kitchen, including one on Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk, and the new shop will be very similar to this. Each shop has its own kitchen and in-store cafe, as well as groceries, off licence sales and other services such as paypoint, lottery and cash points.

Solicitor Gordon Emslie told the board: “It’s a food-led business, with a sit-in facility for take away food and a wide range of convenience lines.”

He said that David’s Kitchen is making a significant investment in the new shop as they have acquired the land separately from Miller Homes.

Mr Emslie added that “we’re probably talking 12 months” before the new store would be built as they are reliant on utility companies who “dictate the timeline”.

Councillors approved the application for a provisional licence and will make a site visit once the shop is built and before granting a full licence.