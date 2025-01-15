Falkirk Council leader's 'disappointment' at closure of Ineos ethanol plant in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Falkirk Council has described the closure of the Ineos ethanol plant last week as a “further blow” to the Grangemouth community.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said the news was “incredibly disappointing” and called on both UK and Scottish Governments to intervene to protect manufacturing in Grangemouth.

She added: “This is a further blow to the communities of Grangemouth following Petroineos’ decision to close the refinery last year and will further impact the wider local economies of Grangemouth and Falkirk district.

“It is of real concern that pressures facing the plant’s operation have made it unaffordable compared to global competitors who don’t face the same issues, and these same challenges are being faced by many of our other local companies – this should be of critical importance to the UK Government.

Ineos close its Grangemouth ethanol plant last week. Pic: Michael Gillen

“We need immediate, collective, action to support and protect manufacturing in Grangemouth, a critical national site for Scotland and the UK economy. This will require direct intervention from the UK and Scottish Governments, and we need assurances on this commitment including an urgent taskforce to focus on the immediate future of the wider Grangemouth complex. We need action focused on now rather than future opportunities that won’t materialise for a decade or more.

“We also need to hear what Government is doing to support Ineos and other major local employers in the Grangemouth area to assist them through what is proving to be a particularly challenging financial period.

“It is essential that industry is supported at this critical time until the benefits of the positive investment that is coming to the local area in the future from the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, the Forth Green Freeport, Project Willow and Acorn are realised, and Government must act immediately to ensure manufacturing in Scotland makes it through this challenging time.”