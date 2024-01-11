New laws to prevent parking on pavements will be introduced by Falkirk Council this year but ‘advisory notices’ will be issued before any fines of £100 are handed out.

From December 11, Scottish local authorities were given the power to enforce legislation that bans pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs.

Falkirk Council says the first step will be to use advisory notices for around six months, to make sure that people are aware of the changes.

While there is no firm date for this, it is expected to be “early this year” and work has already been done to assess all A and B roads to see where any exemptions are needed.

New laws banning motorists parking on pavements will be introduced in Falkirk some time this year. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Plans are now underway to look at C roads and unclassified roads.

The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 bans pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs, with certain exemptions – for example to ensure safe access for emergency vehicles.

This means drivers could be fined £100, although this would be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

So far, Edinburgh City Council is the only one that has set a date to start implementing the legislation.

It announced this week that enforcement against parking on pavements, parking at crossing points and double parking will begin in Edinburgh on Monday, January 29.

The Scottish Government says that parking on pavements make life very difficult for pavement users, forcing them to take unnecessary risks by moving around the car and onto the road.

Introducing a national awareness raising campaign, which will include radio and social media advertising, the Minister for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “We’re highlighting the danger that illegal pavement parking poses to pavement users, and in particular those with mobility issues or visual impairments, or parents pushing prams and buggies.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We will look at implementing pavement parking but initially will promote and raise awareness of the new legislation on drivers.