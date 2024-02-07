Falkirk Council: Laurieston resident, 77, still waiting on Storm Isha clear up
and live on Freeview channel 276
The overnight high winds on January 22 brought part of a large tree down on to Jim Jarvie’s home in Campbell Crescent, Laurieston.
The 77-year-old retired welder had taken the precaution of sleeping in his living room as he would concerned the tree falling might land on his bedroom. He also parked his car on the street to avoid it getting damaged.
While the council removed the largest branch that was touching his roof, two weeks later and Mr Jarvie is still waiting for other branches to be removed so he can access all of his garden.
He said: “I’m concerned that if it is all not cleared then if there are more high winds, then there might be more damage to the house.”
The council has said that it has been very busy clearing up across the district, but promised to return to his home next week to carry out further work.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We removed the large branch from the garden early last week to make the area safe and will return to carry out some remedial works.
“We are working throughout the Council area clearing debris from the recent storms but will carry out the remaining works as soon as possible.”
The storm left many residents without power for several days in Kinnaird Village, Larbert, and tragically, James Johnstone, 84, from Grangemouth, died when the car he was travelling in hit a fallen tree in the town’s Beancross Road.