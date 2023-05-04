News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council: Latest on Orchard Hotel beer garden

A decision on whether a town centre beer garden should be given retrospective planning permission has been delayed so Falkirk councillors can get more information.

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:24 BST

The Orchard Hotel’s beer garden, built during lockdown, has lain unused for months now after it was refused planning permission by planning officers.

The appeal came before Falkirk Council’s planning review committee yesterday (Wednesday), for the second time.

Last month, the appeal was delayed as officers said they needed time to look at new national planning regulations that had just come into force. Having examined the National Planning Framework 4 policies, planning officers told members of the committee that they saw no reason to change their minds and recommended refusal.

The owners of the Orchard Hotel were refused retrospective planning permission for its beer garden and have appealed the decisionThe owners of the Orchard Hotel were refused retrospective planning permission for its beer garden and have appealed the decision
The original application was objected to by several residents living close to the beer garden, who said there had been several complaints about noise. However, one neighbour did voice his support for the outdoor drinking area.

There are also concerns about the fact it is a B-listed building in a conservation area.

The Orchard’s management appealed the decision saying that there is no “concrete evidence” to support allegations about nuisance and noise.

The planning review body will now seek more information before making a final decision at a future meeting.

