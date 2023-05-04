The Orchard Hotel’s beer garden, built during lockdown, has lain unused for months now after it was refused planning permission by planning officers.

The appeal came before Falkirk Council’s planning review committee yesterday (Wednesday), for the second time.

Last month, the appeal was delayed as officers said they needed time to look at new national planning regulations that had just come into force. Having examined the National Planning Framework 4 policies, planning officers told members of the committee that they saw no reason to change their minds and recommended refusal.

The owners of the Orchard Hotel were refused retrospective planning permission for its beer garden and have appealed the decision

The original application was objected to by several residents living close to the beer garden, who said there had been several complaints about noise. However, one neighbour did voice his support for the outdoor drinking area.

There are also concerns about the fact it is a B-listed building in a conservation area.

The Orchard’s management appealed the decision saying that there is no “concrete evidence” to support allegations about nuisance and noise.