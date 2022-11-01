The three-storey sandstone building at 2 High Street and 1 Newmarket Street, was built in 1879 as a bank and used more recently as lawyers’ offices and storage space.

The ground floor remains occupied by law firm Marshall and Wilson, but a transformation is in store for the upper storeys if planning permission is granted.

Provost Robert Bissett was invited to see the empty rooms that new owner John Fotheringham hopes will become flats by next summer.

Pictured: Aine Munro, architectural student; Scott Gibson, co-director; Julieta Flores, architectural assistant; John Fotheringham, property owner; Councillor Euan Stainbank; Provost Robert Bissett and Inderpal Gill, co-director.

Inside there are plenty of clues to its previous incarnations – such as the many – now empty – safes that are still to be found homes for.

Provost Bissett, who has a keen interest in local history, was delighted to see that one of the largest bears a badge that is associated with the famous Carron Ironwork.

Inside the door of the safe, he spotted the town’s motto ‘Better Meddle wi’ the Deil than the Bairns o’ Falkirk’.

The Provost and town centre councillor Euan Stainbank, who joined him for the visit, were impressed by the soaring ceilings and huge windows that overlook the busy crossroads at the end of the High Street.

The upper floors of the landmark building are earmarked for six flats

He was delighted to see that many of the period features remain, particularly the huge windows and ornate cornicing around the largest of the rooms.

The project is being undertaken by Helix Architecture Studio, which was set up in February.

Co-directors Inderpal Gill and Scott Gibson, along with architectural assistant Julieta Flores and student Aine Munro all worked together for several years as part of TBB Architects before striking out on their own.

Just round the corner from their Cockburn Street base, Indy says they are thrilled to be tackling the project which has its fair share of challenges.

The rooms are not all conventional in shape and size and some of the flats will have split-levels to contend with. But they are confident that the result will be unique flats that will preserve a historic building and bring new life to the High Street.

Indy said: “I grew up here and I remember the High Street when it was bustling and it’s quite sad to see it so quiet.”

They are also delighted that the owner, Mr Fotheringham, shares their passion for conservation.

He recently completed a degree in technical building conservation and he has ambitions to enhance the large, sweeping stairwell with stained glass panels.

“Given his background and the fact that he will be personally overseeing the project, he is the ideal owner to undertake this project in a sympathetic manner,” said Indy.

It is one of several ongoing projects by various developers who aim to transform the town centre into a more residential area over the next few years.