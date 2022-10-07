Falkirk Council: Land sale to Auto Doctor in Bonnybridge

The 3796 square metres of land in the corner of Murnin Road Industrial Estate is being sold to Auto Doctor Limited, which is currently based in nearby Bridge Street.

The garage approached the council to acquire the piece of ground on the edge of the industrial estate.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard this week that buying the land would allow Auto Doctor Limited to move from its current location and secure the future of the company.

Councillors were told that the sale will provide local jobs as the company intends to develop a unit of approximately 550 square metres for themselves and create additional units that would be available to lease.

Trees planted along the western and southern sides of the land are excluded from the sale.

This would be subject to planning and other consents.

The District Valuer said that £110,000 was an appropriate price and this has been agreed in principle.

Advertisement Hide Ad