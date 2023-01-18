In October, Falkirk Council’s executive agreed to extend the Community Council election process after hearing that Bo’ness was the only one to have filled all available places.

At that time, five more were also allowed to form: Airth Parish; Banknock, Haggs and Longcroft; Brightons; Grangemouth; and Polmont, which all had the required two-thirds needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the extension to December has allowed the formation of new community councils in Blackness; Camelon, Bantaskine & Tamfourhill; and Reddingmuirhead & Wallacestone.

Falkirk Central was one of the community councils which received no nominations

Denny & District and Slamannan & Limerigg can also be formed although there are remaining vacancies that could be filled by co-option.

Councillors welcomed the new community councils but admitted they were disappointed that 12 communities would not have representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment, there was not enough interest to form community councils in: Avonbridge and Standburn (0 nominations for six places); Bonnybridge (0 nominations for eight places); Carron and Carronshore (0 nominations for seven places); Falkirk Central (0 nomination for seven places); Falkirk South (0 nominations for seven places); Grahamston, Middlefield and Westfield (0 nominations for eight places); Langlees, Bainsford and New Carron (one nomination for eight places); Larbert, Stenhousemuir and Torwood (three nominations for 11 places); Lower Braes (one nomination for seven places); Maddiston (0 nominations for six places); Shieldhill and California (three nominations for seven places); and Whitecross (0 nominations for six places).

However, if there is enough interest at a later date, these community councils could be formed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors agreed it was necessary to look at why people are not persuaded to stand as community councillors.

The council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, wished the new community councils well. But, she said, it was disappointing that more people had not come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has to be further work done to find out why people don’t want to engage with community councils,” she said. “We do need to make sure that all areas have the opportunity to have that democratically elected body within their own communities.”

Mrs Meiklejohn said she also wanted to see how they could get a broader spread of people to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent councillor Robert Spears said: “We have failed to convince people that they need to be more vocal and they need to be more involved in their areas.”

Many councillors agreed that part of the problem lies in knowing exactly what areas some community councils cover, such as Lower Braes, Falkirk South and Falkirk Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Meiklejohn agreed this should be looked at in time for the next community council elections, saying: “They may need to be adjusted to make them a bit more representative and more realistic. There are some areas, such as Carse and Kinnaird that are very large and are never going to attract people because the area is just too big.”

Labour group leader Anne Hannah said the question of boundaries was important and that people should be asked their opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “If you want community groups to form, they have to be in places that people recognise as their own community.”