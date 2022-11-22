It took place at Callendar Square last Friday and was organised by Falkirk’s MPs, John McNally and Martyn Day, and MSPs Michael Matheson and Michelle Thomson.

On offer was advice on the rising costs of energy and food along with how to tackle debt. Organisations in attendance included Falkirk Foodbank, Home Energy Scotland, Age Scotland and Falkirk Credit Union. Also attending the event were members of Falkirk Council’s debt advice team.

However, the leader of the Labour group on Falkirk Council questioned whether local authority staff and organisations funded by the council should attend an event she branded “blatantly political”.

Lynn from Forth Valley College with John McNally, Falkirk MP

Councillor Anne Hannah said: “It is important that members of the public who are being crushed by the rise in the cost of fuel, food and other essentials have access to goods quality, free and impartial advice. The organisations listed on the SNP leaflet clearly all do provide this. I am not criticising the organisations concerned.

“However, it is important that these organisations are impartial and are seen to be impartial by the public. Political parties should not use them for their own ends.”

The SNP group said, however, that politicians from across the political spectrum, “the length and breadth of the UK” have been holding similar events in light of the cost of living crisis that is affecting so many people.

Councillor Iain Sinclair said: “It is appropriate for democratically elected officials to be able to provide advice, support and signposting wherever possible. Bringing a range of agencies to one place in an accessible forum provides opportunities for people from every community to attend and seek appropriate advice.”

Michelle Thomson, Falkirk East MSP, and Diane MacIntyre

The SNP leader of Falkirk Council, Cecil Meiklejohn, said the event had not been advertised as an SNP event and that it had complied with the parliamentary code.

She said: “There are events such the one on November taking place up and down the county by MPs and MSPs. It just so happens that that the constituency MPs and MSPs are from the same party – the assumption that is it a political event is spurious and manufactured.

“The important aspect of the event is that people can come along and access information and support on maximisation of their income and management of debt, at what is a very difficult time for many around the cost of living.

“I am surprised that there should be a complaint from anyone, particularly Councillor Hannah, on any event which is trying to help those in greatest need right now. It is disingenuous that it should be questioned in this way.”