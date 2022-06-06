Falkirk Council: Karen Algie is new director to lead transformation

Karen Algie will become director of transformation, communities and corporate services, having been acting director for the newly named department since March.

She takes over from Stuart Ritchie, who retired as director of corporate and housing services in March, one of three very senior members of staff to leave earlier this year.

Having started her career as a graduate trainee in Human Resources at Falkirk Council in 1991, Karen became head of service just 10 years later.

Over her 31 years working for the Council, the 53-year-old, from Glasgow, has continued to manage human resources while also taking on responsibility for a range of other services; most recently, the Council of the Future change programme, which aims to transform the council by modernising services.

Ms Algie said: “My focus has always been on making a difference for our employees and communities. When I joined, I could see how passionate the Council was about doing the right thing for the people of Falkirk. I’ve seen many changes over the years, but that passion has not changed.

“That is what made me stay and build my career at the Council. It is also the reason I applied for the director’s role, as it will allow me to continue to make a positive difference.”

Welcoming the appointment, Kenneth Lawrie, Falkirk Council’s chief executive, said: “Karen is highly regarded within the organisation and throughout Scottish local government.

“She not only has the skills, knowledge and insight needed to drive forward our transformation but also a deep-seated love for the area and its people. That care and experience will help cement strong relationships with communities and ensure she excels in her new role.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council added: “There has been a huge amount of change at the Council since the start of the year, not least the appointment of two new Directors, a new Chief Finance Officer and a new Council in sitting.

“These changes bring with them great opportunity. As a director, Karen will not only help the organisation embrace the new ideas that will emerge but also make sure the focus remains firmly on doing the right thing for communities.”

Ms Algie’s appointment is the last of three major changes to Falkirk Council’s senior leadership team.