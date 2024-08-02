Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to refurbish a bridge in the Falkirk area uncovered the need for major structural repairs.

Falkirk Council has spent over £650,000 renovating two bridges and some smaller scale refurbishment work in the last year.

The two major projects carried out were the Carron Iron Works Bridge over the River Carron and the bridge at Muiravonside Cemetery.

The Carron Bridge consisted of extensive investigation work into the structural steel beams. The works were originally refurbishment and painting of the existing beams but after intrusive inspection, required major steel repairs to maintain the structural integrity of the bridge.

Councillor Paul Garner, right, and Grant Kay of Falkirk Council at the Carron Bridge. Pic: Falkirk Council

At Muiravonside the existing bridge with extensions over the Manuel Burn was replaced and the parapets rebuilt to maintain original aesthetics with the surrounding church walls which took 18 weeks.

Each year structural refurbishments, extensions as well as a number of assessments and urgent repair schemes are carried out as part of the rolling Bridges Capital programme which aims to strengthen and maintain bridges across the Council area.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s depute leader said: “Over the past year, we've made significant strides in improving and maintaining our local bridges, with major renovation projects on Carron Bridge and Muiravonside Cemetery Bridge, alongside numerous smaller refurbishments. This £653,000 investment underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of our infrastructure.

"Regular assessments and targeted investments are crucial to meeting national safety standards and supporting the area's connectivity. We are responsible for inspecting and maintaining bridges and retaining walls across the area and our ongoing work ensures these vital structures continue to serve our community effectively.”

The council is responsible for inspecting and maintaining 283 bridges and 177 retaining walls across the area.

Regular assessments are carried out on all council bridges to identify areas where investment is most required to ensure our infrastructure meets national safety standards.

The plan for the current financial year will see a further £580k investment which includes an extension to a structure to reduce the risk of embankment slippage, a footbridge replacement and a number of other works.