Falkirk Council introduce charges at Helix car park for 'limited' time

Visitors to The Helix will discover that they may have to pay for parking in a car park which used to be free to use.

The move is in a bid to coin in from tourists over the summer period.

Although anyone using the main car park nearest to The Kelpies has had to pay to leave their vehicle, the smaller car park on the left-hand side of the entrance from the A9 Northern Distributor Road was always free to use.

However, from Tuesday, July 1 until the end of September, motorists leaving their vehicle in this smaller car park between 10am and 2pm will have to pay a £3 charge.

Falkirk Council are introducing parking charges for a "limited time" at one of the Helix car parks. Pic: Michael Gillen

Falkirk Council says the money collected will be put into looking after the tourist attraction.

The small car park has space for 78 vehicles, while the larger one, which is open until 10pm in summer, holds 175 vehicles. Depending on the type of vehicle, parking charges at this site can be up to £10.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Limited seasonal parking charges are being introduced at the smaller car park at The Helix to help manage demand and improve the visitor experience during the busiest months.

“The £3 per vehicle charge will only apply from 10am to 2pm between July 1 and September 30.

"Any income will go towards maintaining the park. Free parking remains available at Falkirk Stadium.”