Falkirk Council has said it was inundated with “thousands of calls” in only a few days with the situation so bad that last week they urged tenants not to call but instead log incidents through its website.

Last Thursday it said the volume of calls was so high that people were waiting almost an hour to be answered and it was prioritising callouts for burst and frozen pipes, as well as faulty heating systems.

One of those affected was Stuart Finnigan who suffered three burst to the pipes in his one-bedroom terraced home in four days. He now faces spending Christmas Day sitting in his bedroom as he has had to throw his sodden carpets and sofas into the garden as they are ruined.

Carpets and furniture are having to be dumped after the burst pipes in the Allandale property

Yet Stuart, 50, is one of those Falkirk Council has prioritised help for as he is registered disabled with respiratory and mobility issues. They are doing all they can to help MECS clients and other vulnerable residents, according to a council spokesperson.

Stuart, who has lived in his home in Allandale Cottages for two years, found water pouring through a light fitting in his living room around 2pm on Wednesday, December 14. He immediately tried to turn off the stopcock only to find that it didn’t fully shut off the supply.

He said: “There was no heating in the house so I sat in my car until around 10pm. The council said they would get someone to me when they could. But the following day my bathroom pipes burst causing more damage. On Saturday I waited ten hours for a plumber and he wasn’t away ten minutes when the pipes burst again. The ceiling in my bedroom has now come down.”

Stuart had contacted Councillor Fiona Collie who he said had chased up the emergency plumbers to help him.

Although the burst pipes are now sorted, he has been told it will be into January before the ceilings can be repaired.

"They were supposed to bring me out dehumidifiers to help dry out the house,” he added, “but at first they just brought little heaters. However, they’ve promised to bring the correct equipment. I’ve also been told that I’ll have to pay for the special uplift to remove the carpet and furniture.”

Sadly, Stuart doesn’t have insurance.

He said: “Christmas was going to be on my own enjoying the TV and my dinner, but now it looks as though I’ll be spending it sitting in my bedroom looking at the hole in the ceiling.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Our call handlers have dealt with thousands of calls over the past few days, many related to problems with the severe weather. We have been prioritising MECS clients as well as other more vulnerable residents for repairs etc. Staff have worked around the clock to answer calls relating to burst pipes and heating systems failing and we appreciate their efforts to help customers. Additional staff and contractors have also been brought in to help with the situation.

“Visits to affected properties are on-going with our employees working hard to make sure they inspect and asses all the affected properties. In some cases, we have managed to visit the same day.

