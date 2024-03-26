Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The frontline staff delivering home care services for Falkirk Council through the Health and Care Partnership will strike on four days - Friday, April 5, Saturday, April 6, Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9.

GMB Scotland said the industrial action has the overwhelming support of members after a grading review failed to reflect their increased responsibilities.

The union said the first review of care workers’ roles in six years did not recognise the "skills and specialist experience” of staff and failed to properly assess their new responsibilities of delivering complex care and support.

Officials said in recent years, members have been asked to support people with complex needs, administering medication, increased administration and recording and liaising with other services like NHS Scotland and social work.

They are paid as little as £12.70 an hour but Falkirk Council rejected the union’s appeal against its refusal to grade their jobs higher despite low pay being blamed for the local authority struggling to recruit staff for the crucial frontline service.

Maria Feeney, GMB Scotland organiser at Falkirk Council, said the council has been offered many opportunities to engage with care workers to avoid industrial action.

She added: “Our members work in care providing crucial frontline support to some of the most vulnerable people in their communities.

“They only want their work to be fairly evaluated and properly rewarded and have been asked to wait far too long for that to happen.

“Falkirk Council must understand the frustration of our members at being undervalued and underpaid for so long.

“They have taken on far more responsibilities, including supporting people with complex needs, administering medication, increased administration and recording and more liaison with other services like NHS Scotland and social work.

“Their work has changed dramatically in recent years and their pay must now reflect that.”

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership has been approached for a comment.

Previously, a spokesperson said: “We will continue to work with our GMB colleagues in line with our job evaluation process.