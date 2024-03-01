Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The staff delivering home care services for Falkirk Council through the Health and Care Partnership have accused bosses of undervaluing their work.

They gave 95 per cent backing for industrial action after being refused a pay increase despite saying they now have “hugely increased responsibilities”.

A ballot of GMB Scotland members had a 71 per cent turn out and the union said industrial action was now “inevitable” unless the council acts to urgently address the concerns of staff.

Home carers across Falkirk have overwhelmingly voted for strike action. Pic: File image

The union said the first review of care workers’ roles in six years failed to recognise the "crucial role, skills and specialist experience of staff” and failed to properly assess their new responsibilities of delivering complex care and support.

It added in recent years carers have been asked to support people with complex needs, administering medication, increased administration and recording and liaising with other services like NHS Scotland and social work.

Carers with Falkirk Council are paid an hourly rate between £12.70 and £13.42.

Yet the union said the local authority rejected the union’s appeal against its refusal to grade their jobs higher despite low pay being blamed for the local authority struggling to recruit staff for the crucial frontline service.

Cara Stevenson, GMB Scotland organiser, said the results of the formal strike ballot reveals the frustration and determination of staff at being undervalued and said the council must urgently engage with workers to avoid industrial action.

Ms Stevenson said: “Our members work in care providing crucial frontline support to some of the most vulnerable people in their communities. They do not want to be in this position and do not want to be voting to strike.

“They only want their work to be fairly evaluated and properly rewarded and have been asked to wait far too long for that to happen.

“Falkirk Council must understand the frustration of our members at being undervalued and underpaid for so long.

“This is difficult, physically demanding work demanding skills, knowledge, experience and an absolute commitment to those people needing care and support.

“Our members only want the value of their work to be properly recognised and to protect the people they care for.”

No strikes dates have yet to be set but Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, which is the integrated body made up of Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley and the third and independent sector to provide home care, said it would hope to avert industrial action.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We will continue to work with our GMB colleagues in line with our job evaluation process.