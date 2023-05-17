The Ellwyn, 95 Newlands Road, Grangemouth, faced a string of reports about anti-social behaviour and “chaotic management” which eventually led to its licence being suspended in December 2020 before later closing for good.

Owner Amran Ali, who also runs the shop that is currently in the ground floor of the building, had hoped to develop the upper floor into an HMO (House in Multiple Occupation). However, his plan was turned down at a meeting of the planning committee today (Wednesday).

It was the second time the plans had been discussed at the committee as previously members decided to wait until they had seen the area for themselves before making a decision.

The plan had been for 16 bedrooms on the first floor of the former Ellwyn pub in Grangemouth

Earlier this month, they visited the site during morning rush hour and agreed that the parking would not be sufficient. Members were also concerned that the traffic around the building was already very busy and the development would make it worse.

The HMO would have had 16 bedrooms and the occupants would have communal kitchen, living area, bathrooms and laundry.

At the previous meeting, Mr Ali’s agent had said the rooms would be used by shift workers for sub-contractors working locally.

However, at the same meeting, councillors also heard from a neighbour who said people living nearby feared it would lead to more anti-social behaviour in the area.

Marion Randalls, who lives nearby, said the area was already ‘a dumping ground’ for people with drink and drug problems, and urged councillors to “reach out and listen to residents”.

However, members of the committee were reminded that planning decisions cannot be based on the potential behaviour of people living in or using the building. Any concerns of that nature would be dealt with separately by licensing.

Planning officers had recommended granting permission as they felt on balance that allowing the building to become derelict would bring its own problems.

However, council roads officers did have concerns about the available parking.

Roads officer Craig Russell told councillors that while the plans showed 16 parking spaces there was not a wide enough “aisle” in between for cars entering and exiting.

In reality, he said, there was probably space for about ten cars and he agreed with Councillor Gordon Forrest that if people were using vans the spaces would be even tighter.

The plans had been called before the committee by Grangemouth councillor Alan Nimmo, to allow the committee to consider concerns raised by objectors regarding noise, traffic and parking impacts.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Councillor Nimmo was given permission to address the committee. He said he backed the residents and the local community council’s concern that Grangemouth has too many HMOs.

The town has nine HMO’s while the rest of Falkirk district combined has seven.