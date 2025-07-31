Falkirk Council hits key climate target five years early

Falkirk Council has hit a key climate target five years ahead of schedule.

The local authority has cut its organisational carbon emissions by 75 per cent based on 1990 levels.

The council’s 2024/25 emissions figures confirm the reduction, which is a major milestone in its work towards Net Zero.

A target of a 75 per cent reduction in emissions, from 1990 levels, by 2030 had been set out in Falkirk Council’s Climate Change Strategy.

The switch to HVO vehicles is just one of the ways the council has reduced its emissions. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

The target was in line with the Scottish Government’s 2030 interim carbon reduction target which has since been replaced by five-yearly carbon budgets.

However, the latest figures show the authority has already achieved these levels, with the early success being driven by major changes in how the council manages waste, property, energy usage and transport.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, spokesperson for climate change, said: “Reaching this target five years early shows that we’re not just talking about tackling climate change – we’re doing it.

"The actions we’ve taken are already making a difference, and we’ll keep pushing forward to deliver further cuts in emissions and build a more sustainable future for Falkirk.”

Among the steps being taken by the council includes residual waste from across the area now being processed at the Earls Gate Energy Centre rather than being sent to landfill. This has reduced waste-related emissions by 87 per cent in just two years.

There has also been a switch to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) in heavy vehicles, greater use of electric vehicles and more efficient refuse collection routes cutting fleet emissions.

Energy use in council buildings has also fallen thanks to upgrades such as LED lighting, solar panels, better insulation and air source heat pumps.

The wider modernisation and rationalisation of the estate through the Strategic Property Review has also contributed.