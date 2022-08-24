Falkirk Council: Historic Kilns House to be sold off

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a public consultation found in favour of selling Kilns House, members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed on Tuesday that Kilns House, Falkirk, should be advertised and sold on the open market.

However, the public path between Dollar Park and Falkirk Town Hall – which is currently part of the grounds – will remain in council ownership, which will give “substantial protection to the trees in the grounds”, councillors were assured.

Falkirk Council’s economic development spokesperson, Councillor Paul Garner, said: “I think now is the time to make a decision on this matter so that the building can be given a new lease of life.”

Historic Kilns House is now boarded up

As the house was purchased by the former Burgh of Falkirk, the house and the land around it are held on the Common Good Fund account and the profit from the sale will go to the fund.

Built in 1852, Kilns House – which sits between Falkirk Town Hall and Dollar Park – has lain vacant since 2005 and is now in a poor state of repair.

In February, the council announced that the the B-listed, red sandstone villa was in need of significant refurbishment and no longer fit for purpose or of use to the council. That meant a consultation to decide its future was legally necessary and this ran from February 17 until April 14 this year.

Councillors heard that although it was publicised through the local press, on social media, through community councils and various notices, just 44 representations were received.

Of those, 27 agreed that the house should be sold while 17 disagreed – which means 63 per cent were in favour of the proposal.

The comments are extremely varied, with some in favour of seeing it become a boutique hotel or flats while others would like to see it retained for community use.

The Society of John de Graeme had also expressed an interest in turning the house into a heritage centre celebrating the district’s connection with Scottish hero, William Wallace. However, they were disappointed that this was not supported by any councillors and will not now be taken forward.

Many of those commenting said they were happy to see the house being restored, although some said it was disgraceful that it had been allowed to get into such a state.

Many were also keen to retain the small area of woodland that links Dollar Park and Falkirk town centre.

When questioned about the lack of response to the consultation, Paul Kettrick, head of Invest Falkirk, said that there had been a lot of interest generated by press reports, but that had not translated into responses through the formal consultation process.

He said: “I think the consultation gives a good sample. There is probably a majority that want to see the building sold and brought back into use but with a certain hesitancy – it is a historic building and we need to preserve that.”

Councillors were reassured that there would be controls on development as the house and its grounds are in a conservation area.