Members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard on Tuesday that a range of offers had been received for the B-listed mansion which has lain empty since 2005, when it was last used by the council as offices for community services.

While £250,000 was not the highest offer, it was the highest to comply with the planning brief as the prospective buyer, Thomas McMillan, has said he intends to returns the property to a single residence.

The highest offer of £315,000 was made subject to building two additional four-bedroom houses within the grounds.

Councillors have agreed to the sale

The B-listed property, which sits between Dollar Park and the now closed Falkirk Town Hall, is in a conservation area and there will be strict controls on any development.

The sale price could be adjusted if any proven abnormal costs are discovered, although this is not anticipated.

A consultation last summer found that a majority of people agreed it should be sold in a bid to bring the building back to life.

As it belongs to Falkirk’s Common Good Fund account, proceeds from the sale will go to the fund, which means the cash must be used for the benefit of the former Burgh of Falkirk residents and communities.

Historic Kilns House is now boarded up but is about to be given a new lease of life

The small path that runs from Kilns Road to Falkirk Town Hall is not part of the sale and will be retained.

The report states that retaining trees and biodiversity is likely be subject to discussion through planning and retaining the existing flora and fauna on the site will be encouraged.

Falkirk South councillor Lorna Binnie welcomed the sale, saying that she, like many others, had a great affection for the building.