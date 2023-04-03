News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council: Historic Falkirk mansion to be sold and turned back to a home

Falkirk’s historic Kilns House is set to be sold for £250,000 and turned into a private residence – if councillors agree.

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:46 BST

A report going to Falkirk Council’s executive next week says that a range of offers were received for the B-listed mansion which has lain empty for several years. The prospective buyer, Thomas McMillan, has said he intends to returns the property to a single residence.

Mr McMillan did not make the highest offer, which was £315,000 – but that was subject to building two additional four-bedroom houses within the grounds.

The B-listed property, which sits between Dollar Park and the now closed Falkirk Town Hall, is in a conservation area and there will be strict controls on any development.

Councillors will be asked to approve the sale
The sale price could be adjusted if any proven abnormal costs are discovered, although this is not anticipated.

A consultation last summer found that a majority of people agreed it should be sold in a bid to bring the building back to life.

As it belongs to Falkirk’s Common Good Fund account, proceeds from any sale will go to the fund.

The small path that runs from Kilns Road to the former Falkirk Town Hall is not part of the sale and will be retained.

The report states that retaining trees and biodiversity is likely be subject to discussion through planning and retaining the existing flora and fauna on the site will be encouraged.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive will make the final decision on Tuesday, April 11, at a meeting to be held in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, which will be livestreamed.

