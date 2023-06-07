News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council: Higher salaries in bid to retain and recruit more social workers

New roles and better pay are being introduced by Falkirk Council in a bid to hold on to social workers and occupational therapists.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST

Last week, the local authority revealed although a national shortage of social workers was impacting locally, a bigger issue was that it was paying the lowest wages in Scotland. Members of the education committee were told that Falkirk is losing experienced staff to other authorities as they “cannot afford to stay”.

This week the council revealed that Falkirk’s social work services have agreed the roll out of new roles, enhanced salary scales, and improved career opportunities following consultation with trade unions and staff groups.

The restructure includes the creation of new assistant team manager roles which will provide additional capacity to support newly qualified colleagues, as well as the introduction of advanced practitioner positions – at a salary of up to £44,140 – for qualified social workers and occupational therapists – helping to retain and attract experienced staff to Falkirk.

Sara Lacey, Falkirk Council's chief social worker
Sara Lacey, Falkirk’s chief social work officer, said: “We want our workforce to feel valued and able to be their best at work. This refresh will develop a sustainable workforce ready for the future, positioning Falkirk as an employer of choice for experienced social workers and occupational therapists. Our new structure responds to a range of local and national challenges – including pressures following the pandemic caused by high demand for services, the increased cost of living, and a competitive job market.”

Roles are already being advertised internally, allowing staff to progress their career within and across their existing teams.

Laura Dunabie, team manager in children and families social work service, said: “This is an exciting time to join our dedicated and passionate teams who are serving Falkirk’s local communities. Our refreshed structure is a welcome boost to existing and new colleagues. By building our capacity to manage complex cases, providing increased support to our most vulnerable people, we will create a workforce that meets future needs and enables newly qualified colleagues to learn and develop within a supportive environment.”

The assistant team manager roles are open to applicants with relevant experience and awards at SCQF level 10 or 11, while progression to Advanced Practitioner is based upon professional standards and frameworks.

For more information about the roles on offer visit here

