Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families are facing a sharp increase in the cost of laying a loved one to rest whether it is a service at Falkirk Crematorium or burial in one of the council’s 13 cemeteries.

The standard fee for a cremation service held Monday to Friday for an adult will rise from £897 to £1166.10 if they have an organist – a jump of £269.10. Without an organist the cost will rise from £807 to £1049.10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the service takes place on a Saturday or public holiday it will rise £324.30 to £1405.30 with an organist and to £1288.30 with an organist – an increase of £297.30.

Charges at Falkirk Crematorium and the council's cemeteries are going up 30 per cent. Pic: Michael Gillen

There remains no charge if the service is for a child or young person under the age of 18 or a stillborn baby.

For someone who choses to have a cremation without a service the charge will rise to £518.70 from £399.

Interment fees for Falkirk Council adult residents will rise from £822 to £1068.60 for a Monday to Friday coffin burial service and from £986 to £1281.80 on a Saturday or public holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the burial of cremated ashes the fee goes up £66 to £289 Monday to Friday and from £265 to £344.50 on a Saturday or public holiday.

For interring the coffin of someone who lives outside the council area the charge goes up from £1208 to £1570.40 for a service Monday to Friday or from £1449 to £1883.70 on a Saturday or public holiday.

For adult cremated ashes the burial fee is goes up over £100 to £435.50 for a Monday to Friday service and from £397 to £516.10 on a Saturday or public holiday.

The purchase of a lair goes up from £922 to £1198.60 for a resident and from £1355 to £1761.50 for a non-resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charges for erecting headstones and placing memorial benches and trees will also rise by 30 per cent, as will the cost for putting a memorial stone on a memorial wall for ten years.

The council said that the rise was to bring the area more into line with the rest of the country.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Over the preceding years, our fees and charges from cremations and burials have been very low relative to the rest of Scotland. For 23/24, we were ranked

25 lowest out of 32 local authorities. With the ongoing financial situation that the council faces, we have to be realistic in our approach to charging.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Scotland a funeral support payment is available to those who are on certain benefits or tax credits, and need support to meet the cost of a funeral.

They can use the payment towards funeral costs for a baby, child or adult, as well as covering some travelling, document and medical costs. This includes babies who were stillborn.