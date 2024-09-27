Falkirk Council hearing over plans to build almost 50 new homes on Polmont greenbelt
A pre-determination hearing to consider the same plans was held in December 2022 but the application stalled while a dispute over a separate development in West Lothian went to the Court of Session.
Now the planning application in principle, submitted by Manor Forrest Ltd, to build 48 houses on land to the west of 21 Polmont Park, Polmont Road will return to Falkirk Council’s planning committee for a decision.
As the delay has been so lengthy and new planning guidelines have been introduced since then, a new pre-determination hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 2.
The original application received 13 objections and Polmont Community Council also voiced their opposition to the development.
Building the new homes on the 3.5 hectare site has sparked fears over an increase in traffic, the risk of flooding and concerns that schools and health services won’t be able to cope.
The site has previously been rejected as unsuitable for the Local Development Plan as losing it to housing would narrow the greenbelt between Polmont and Grangemouth to just 200 metres.
The pre-determination hearing will take place in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, 69-71 Abbots Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8JB on Wednesday, October 2 at 6 pm.
The meeting will also be broadcast live on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.
No decision will be made on the night but information can be requested and both the developer and objectors will have a chance to speak.
