The pre-determination hearing will allow councillors to find out more from developers Taylor Wimpey, who want to build on 12 hectares of land belonging to Roughlands Farm at Mill Road, Carronshore. The hearing, which will be held online, will also allow anyone with objections to the plan to put their case.

The land, which is just a small part of the farm, is bounded by Webster Avenue and Roughlands Drive. The wider Roughlands Farm site has been considered several times for inclusion in the Local Development Plan but has been rejected so far by the Scottish Government reporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before making the application, the developers were required to hold a public consultation event, which took place online last September.

Falkirk Council will hold the pre-determination hearing next week.

Comments from that consultation will be incorporated into the planning process and 98 responses were received. Nine objections to the plans have also been submitted.

These include concerns that any more development will put pressure on local schools – especially Larbert High School – and nurseries as well as GP practices and dentists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council officers will also seek to make sure that the development has adequate services such as roads, parking and safe pedestrian and cycle routes for residents.

As a former coal-mining area, a contaminated land assessment would be expected as a condition before any work could start.

Councillors attending the hearing be able to ask questions and request information that will help them come to a final decision at a future meeting of the planning committee.