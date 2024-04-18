Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Permission to build three homes in a wooded glen close to Gray Buchanan Park was refused by officers as the development would mean the loss of several trees, including 27 category B trees.

The applicant, Mr Oskar James, appealed the decision to Falkirk Council’s planning review committee, which means councillors will now make a final decision on whether he can build on land to the west of 1 Millfield Drive, Polmont.

The committee met on Thursday but members felt they did not have enough information to make a final decision so they have asked for a hearing.

This will give them the opportunity to ask questions and get more details of the proposals for the land, which was once part of the Millfield Estate.

While members had visited the site last October, they agreed another visit would be appropriate, this time with a ‘tree expert’ from Falkirk Council who could tell them more about the landscape.

They also want more information about the applicant’s proposals to increase biodiversity and manage the woodland to make it more accessible.

In the planning application, the applicant has suggested that he would be willing to improve access to Gray Buchanan Park via the viaduct but councillors said they would like to know more to determine if this would be possible.

There were 19 objections to the original application, with several residents unhappy at the potential loss of greenbelt and in particular woodland.