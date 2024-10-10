Falkirk Council hear objections to housing plans for Maddiston greenbelt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly 200 objections have been made to a planning application for a new development on greenbelt land near Maddiston, Falkirk.

Many residents say they have concerns about the loss of the land to the north of King Seat Place, Glendevon Drive, Maddiston, which is currently open grassland.

On Wednesday evening, Falkirk Council held a pre-determination hearing, which gave members of its planning committee a second chance to find out more about the proposal from both the developer and those opposed to it.

A previous hearing to consider the same plans was held in January 2023, but the application stalled while a dispute over a separate development in West Lothian went to the Court of Session.

At the time of the 2023 hearing, there had been 63 objections to the application and two neutral representations but members were told that 198 had been received by the time the meeting started at 6pm.

The report highlighted that many of the details council officers would hope to see were either missing or out-of-date – such as the 11-year-old transport assessment.

Speaking on behalf of the developer, Manor Forrest, chartered surveyor Euan Pearson reminded members that their decision is about the principle of development, rather than the details.

“Access, design, landscaping, all of these things are not really in front of us tonight for discussion,” he said.

However, he was able to confirm that the application is likely to be for around 200 new houses, 25 per cent of which will be affordable housing.

He was also able to “categorically” reassure neighbours that Nicolton Road would not be used as an entrance to the new homes as it is not suitable.

Mr Pearson acknowledged that the site is not included in the council’s current local development plan, as the Scottish Government reporter was concerned about the “scale and pace of growth” in Maddiston.

Despite that, Mr Pearson pointed out that the council is struggling to find enough land to meet a target of 5250 houses, which has been set by the Scottish Government.

“You do not have enough land allocated – sorry if you’ve heard that before but that is the position,” he told councillors.

He pointed out that sites outwith the development plan can be put forward if they are “sustainable and a suitable scale”.

He accepted that contributions will need to be made to education and the NHS but insisted the site is ideal, being close to a primary school, community centre, petrol station and shops.

He also assured councillors that the affordable homes would be built to suit the council’s needs.

“If they say it’s shared ownership then its shared ownership, if they say it’s for rent, it’s for rent,” he said.

Maddiston has seen hundreds of new homes built in recent years and the primary school is already being extended.

Many residents also say it is already very difficult to get a doctor’s appointment.

Objector John Crawford, who has lived in the area for over 25 years, told the meeting that he was concerned the area would lose its “village feel”.

“The last thing this area needs is more housing,” he said.

“The land being proposed here is beautiful Scottish countryside and is outside the boundary of Maddiston village for development.”

He pointed out that there are eight sites nearby that have seen new housing built recently or are earmarked for development.

Neighbours are also concerned that 200 new homes would bring double that number of cars to Glendevon Road, which is already congested at peak times.

Mr Crawford said neighbours were also concerned about the loss of wildlife and the possible loss of two of the majestic oak trees on the site.

Councillors requested more information on transport and roads in particular and they will visit the site before making any decisions.

However, Baillie James Kerr objected to the number of reports being requested as “these things cost tens of thousands of pounds” and stressed that the application is for planning permission in principle.

The meeting was advised that the application is unlikely to return to the committee for a decision before January.