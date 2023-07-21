In a bid to support and invest in its towns, Falkirk Council is consulting on how people think they could best use Regeneration Fund cash to carry out small, community-led projects in Bonnybridge to improve the quality of life for local people and enhance and protect the local environment.

They’ve already spoken to people and drawn up a shortlist of ideas from suggestions made about how the area can be improved for everyone. Now they want the community to have their say on what they would like to see take place.

A council spokesperson said: “Once we have agreed which projects we will progress to the design and costing phase, we will report back to the community on the costs and timescales and agree a final plan.”

Regenerating the area around the Toll in Bonnybridge is one suggestion being put to residents. Pic: Michael Gillen

Projects under consideration are:

High Street and Toll Upgrade – developed by local man Ian McGregor, it aims to improve the appearance and sense of arrival into the village. Upgrades to waste ground around the Toll and public art sculpture to change the look and feel of the space with backlighting suitable for changing with the seasons or events. Repair to damaged bollards, sleeping policemen and signage. Repaint and repair handrails at the bridge over the Bonny at shops next to the bridge.

Pump track/skate park – this idea was put forward to give young people somewhere to socialise, access outdoor space and keep healthy.

Astroturf to Anderson park – the project was put forward to extend the use of the park in winter months.

Historical signage – interpretation signage at key sites to provide details of the history of the village. Tom Rintoul from the local Historic Society would like to see more information available that tells the story of Bonybridge; the town centre mural is one of their projects.

Memorial park improvements – a project to focus on pathways and general improvements to metalwork on site.