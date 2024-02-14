Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Greenhill Historical Society said it was difficult to express the “sheer anger and despair” felt by the news that instead of ongoing consultation on the future of Bonnybridge Community Centre until 2026, it now had only until the beginning of October this year to come up with a rescue plan.

While carrying out it’s strategic property review, Falkirk Council discovered that the building was in such a poor state of repair that it was recommended the building close within months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, at a recent meeting to discuss all the properties under threat, councillors agreed to give the centre a stay of execution until October 1 to come up with plans for a Community Asset Transfer (CAT).

Members of Greenhill Historical Society pictured back in 2020. Pic: Michael Gillen

In a hard-hitting statement, the Greenhill members said: “It would seem this decision has been taken on the advice of independent surveyors whose remit was probably purely the financial aspects of retaining the centre rather than considering the devastating effect this will have on so many of the residents of Bonnybridge.

"The mental health and well-being of those who use the centre should be foremost in any consideration of the future of the building.

"How has it been possible that the neglect of repairs and maintenance has been allowed to reach the stage where over £1 million will be required to bring it up to standard. It makes no economic sense to ignore any ongoing issues on the fabric of the building to this extent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that Bonnybridge only has its library and community centre for people to use – no swimming pool, gym or soft play centre for children.

All ages use Bonnybridge Community Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

The society has worked hard over the years to preserve the village’s history and raise the profile of Bonnybridge. Their efforts have included: creating a heritage park; replicating the famous Smith & Wellstood mural on the centre; installing a plaque to commemorate Harris Picture House, which was one of the oldest cinemas in Scotland; planting trees in the memorial garden; and recording the social and physical history of the village with the Bonnyseen magazine.

The members store their archives in a small room in the community centre from where they encourage schoolchildren to learn about their local history.

They added: “If we lose the centre we are deeply concerned about the fate of these precious, unique and irreplaceable items. If we hand them over to Callander House, they will no longer be the property of the people of Bonnybridge and will probably be stored and unavailable to local residents for whom they have significance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asking for the council to reverse the decision to give the community the opportunity to look at all the options, the group’s members say that the extension does not resolve the matter, saying: “As the building is deemed by a surveyor to be in need of such drastic renovation this would put a huge burden on any community group trying to save the community education centre.”

All ages in Bonnybridge come together to use the Community Education Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “In the past year, we have actively engaged with Bonnybridge Community Education Centre, taking part in discussions on Community Asset Transfer. Despite earlier efforts, no expressions of interest were received until recently.

“A number of properties have been identified as Condition D (rated bad) and as a result, the timescale for all Condition D buildings have been brought forward. Bonnybridge Community Education Centre has been identified as Condition D, however given we have now received an Expression of Interest for Bonnybridge Community Education Centre, the group now has until October 1, 2024, to submit a full Community Asset Transfer application. This is line with other properties who have submitted an expression of interest.

“We encourage collaboration among community groups and offer support, including using our enabling fund and support from a dedicated team.