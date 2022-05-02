Falkirk Council: Gravestones taped off in Camelon Cemetery

As part of an ongoing review of all its cemeteries, Falkirk Council has taken the measures to warn the public of unstable headstones in Camelon Cemetery.

Signs have been placed in front of every headstone deemed unsafe following an audit carried about by council staff.

The move follows an incident in Glasgow in 2015 after an eight-year-old boy died when a seven foot tall headstone fell on him.

Warning signs and tape on gravestones in Camelon Cemetery

A subsequent Fatal Accident Inquiry concluded that the Glasgow City Council did not have "an active system of inspection to ensure the safety and stability of memorials".

Since then local authorities across the country have had to follow guidance from the Scottish Government on managing their burial grounds to ensure they are safe for members of the public and their staff who work in them.

In Camelon there is also one area of the cemetery closed off while tree cutting is currenty carried out.

This is currently taking place overnight and is in the area which borders the rail line and has been undertaken by Network Rail for safety reasons.

Falkirk Council have promised that the area will be restored and headstones, which have been laid flat while the work is being carried out, will be restored.

Staff have previously said that one of the issues with older headstones is that they were not placed on proper foundations which is now making them unstable and unsafe.

The local authority is responsible for 13 cemeteries and one crematorium across the district.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Network Rail has carried out work on trees close to the rail line that were causing safety issues with a number of unsafe headstones laid flat as a result. These will be reinstated and the area around the headstones tidied up. The fence has to remain in place until all the work is completed.

“There are signs in place and cemetery staff are on hand to help with locating a particular headstone/lair if needed.