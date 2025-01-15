Falkirk Council grants permission for Black Loch leisure development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new cafe/restaurant and 12 holiday lodges beside a remote Falkirk loch took a step forward today (Wednesday) as planning permission was granted.

REWD group director, Lawrie Duncan, told councillors that the development of the former fishery at the Black Loch is a “fantastic opportunity, not just for the site itself but for the Limerigg community, Falkirk Council and Scottish tourism”.

The quiet loch is popular with wild swimmers and fishermen but is actually brownfield land on a former industrial site, later developed as a fishery with a boathouse.

The developers told members that the work they have planned would “repair and enhance” the area, thanks to an investment of £4-£5 million.

REWD want to build holiday cottages at the Black Loch. Pic: Michael Gillen

Agent Robin Livingstone said: “It’s a brownfield site but it’s in a great location with a beautiful setting, in the heart of the central belt.”

The development is right at the edge of the Falkirk Council area with the road involved actually in North Lanarkshire.

The plans include creating more than 100 parking spaces which Mr Duncan said would help to address long-standing parking problems in the area.

The application was granted subject to several conditions including upgrading the road around the site and improving visibility at the junction of the B825.

Councillors also wanted reassurances that no sewage or contaminated water is released directly into the loch.

Members of the committee were told that planning permission is just one of many hurdles the developers still have to clear before any work can start.

With several other landowners – including Scottish Forestry and Scottish Canals – there will need to be dialogue on issues including access.

Marion Hunter, whose family owns the neighbouring farm, told councillors that she had concerns about the lack of security particularly at night and worries about the effects of the development on the animals.

She was assured that the intention is to provide security 24/7 to ensure health and safety.

The family also owns the access road and Ms Hunter said no-one from the business had approached her family regarding this.

However, members were advised that land ownership is not a consideration for planning permission but a private matter between those involved.

Another complication is the fact that the main road, the B825, is the responsibility of North Lanarkshire Council, which has been consulted and supports the request to improve visibility splays for safety reasons.

Councillor Gordon Forrest abstained from the decision saying he still had many concerns although he was overall satisfied with the answers that had been given.

His major concerns included the treatment of sewage and waste water from the site, including hot tubs that could be provided for each cabin.

He was told that the company’s preference was to treat sewage onsite but this would need a “rigorous, intensive technical design” and approval would need to be obtained from Scottish Canals before any final decision was made.

Mr Forrest was also concerned that the woodland paths would not be properly maintained, which could lead to visitors walking along the busy road instead.

“While I want to see the development I want to see it done in a way that will enhance the whole area,” he said.

“I still have my concerns about the road safety aspect, it worries me a bit.”

He also asked that the conditions regarding sewage treatment be monitored closely.

Committee convener Billy Buchanan thanked members for the questions and the applicants for their answers.

“Having listened to everything and gone to the site visit, I’m quite excited about this project and I’m sure that the conditions that will be put on will safeguard the concerns.”