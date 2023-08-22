Kersiebank Community Project, a registered charity, is currently based in the town’s La Porte Precinct, where volunteers run services including a food bank.

However, members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard that having larger premises will allow the charity to expand its services to include a school uniform exchange, a clothing and baby equipment bank and a cookery school along with other activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the new units – formerly a butcher and a Post Office/Spar shop – the group will continue to run the food bank and also open a small community cafe that will include providing local school pupils with meals.

The charity will move into two vacant units in the shopping centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

The move is expected to be easier for clients to get to and it is hoped will generate increased footfall in Charlotte Dundas Court.

The centre has 19 units but four are currently vacant.

Head of invest Falkirk Paul Kettrick told councillors these have been “very challenging to let” and it was appropriate to use a community benefit lease to allow the charity to take up two empty units as the group cannot afford to pay rent.

Work on the property will be funded by a dilapidation payment received by the council from a previous tenant, of £30,000, while Ineos community projects will donate another £30,000 to fit the units out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members heard that the group has a strong leadership and praised the sound business plan as they supported the move to allow the charity to expand.

Councillor Paul Garner said that groups like KCP were “a necessity for far too many in the current cost of living crisis”.

He read a message from the local SNP councillor David Balfour, who said they do “fantastic work in the town”.

Conservative leader James Kerr said it was a “win win” situation as the group is continuing the fantastic work it did through the Covid crisis.