Councillors agreed in December to phase out the ‘black box’ collections this September, to coincide with the proposed introduction of the deposit return scheme in August.

But this week’s announcement that the deposit return scheme will not be introduced until March 2024 at the earliest has led to fears that recycling rates in Falkirk will plummet.

Councillors will now meet in May to discuss the next steps but the administration has pledged that they are “committed to maintaining and building on recycling targets”.

Falkirk Council is having to rethink its plans for kerbside glass uplift after Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is delayed

The Falkirk Conservative group says it is pleased that the scheme has been delayed but is calling on Falkirk Council to take action to ensure that recycling rates do not fall in Falkirk.

Falkirk Conservative environmental spokesperson, Councillor James Bundy, said: “Nationally, the delay of the flawed Deposit Return Scheme is welcome as if implemented as currently proposed, it would have a devastating impact on Scottish business and Scottish industry. The Scottish Government must use this extra time to re-write the scheme, so it sustainably supports Scottish business and Scottish industry.

“But here in Falkirk, the Scottish Government’s delay could have a devastating effect on recycling rates. People in Falkirk face being left without kerbside collections for their glass bottles with no Deposit Return Scheme in place.

“Falkirk Council must take action to ensure that we do not see an increase in littering and fly tipping because of the SNP’s Government’s inability to deliver.”

A Falkirk Council waste services spokesperson said: “We are currently considering the recent updated announcement on the national Deposit Return Scheme and will be taking a report to the May executive for presentation to elected members.”

Councillor Bryan Deakin, Climate Change Portfolio holder added: “We, as a council remain committed to maintain and build on our recycling targets and will look to reflect that in our plans going forward.”

Environmental campaigners Friends of the Earth condemned the government’s U-turn saying that the latest postponement will mean that “2.5 billion more drinks containers will have been littered, landfilled or incinerated than if it had gone ahead as planned”.