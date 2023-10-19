A former car wash and valet site in Falkirk can continue to be used to sell cars despite neighbours’ concerns about privacy and noise.

Retrospective planning permission was granted for a change of use on the small site, beside Tannery Garage, on Grangemouth Road, Falkirk.

The site which sits between the garage, a petrol station and housing, has been used for car sales for around two years, but this had sparked complaints from neighbours.

Falkirk Council’s planning department told the applicant that a two-metre high fence must be built to protect local residents’ privacy and members saw that this was underway when they went on a site visit.

The former car wash in Falkirk now has permission to sell cars. Picture: Google Maps

Councillor Gary Bouse said he was concerned that the site might be used for other noisy work and asked that an advisory be added to ensure that no noisy work, such as body work repairs or engine work, should take place.