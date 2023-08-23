Brava Property Group Development can now turn the first floor of Alexandra House, a two-storey building on Station Road, into an House of Multiple Occupation (HMO).

It will have six ensuite rooms, with a communal kitchen, living area and laundry room.

The application first went to before Falkirk Council’s planning committee in June but councillors deferred a decision until they had seen the site and in particular the parking that would be available.

Members heard that the developers have now agreed in principle with Asda to lease six parking spaces from the nearby supermarket for the use of residents.