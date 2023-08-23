News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Falkirk Council give Grangemouth HMO the thumbs up

Plans to transform an empty Grangemouth office into a shared house for construction workers have been given the go-ahead.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:42 BST

Brava Property Group Development can now turn the first floor of Alexandra House, a two-storey building on Station Road, into an House of Multiple Occupation (HMO).

It will have six ensuite rooms, with a communal kitchen, living area and laundry room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application first went to before Falkirk Council’s planning committee in June but councillors deferred a decision until they had seen the site and in particular the parking that would be available.

Members heard that the developers have now agreed in principle with Asda to lease six parking spaces from the nearby supermarket for the use of residents.

At a meeting today (Wednesday) Members agreed unanimously that the development can now proceed.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilGrangemouthStation RoadASDA