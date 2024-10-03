Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controversial planning application to build houses on ancient woodland where red squirrels and pine martens have been spotted was confirmed today by Falkirk councillors.

Members of Falkirk Council’s planning review body met on Wednesday and narrowly voted to approve a previous decision to allow nine large houses to be built on a site to the west of Castlewood, Glen Road, Torwood.

It was initially refused by Falkirk Council planning officers in June 2021 who were concerned about the rural location and the loss of land that is officially classed as ancient woodland.

At the time of the original application, Falkirk Council rangers service and several local residents pointed out that the area was home to protected species including red squirrels and pine martens as well as other wildlife.

Site to the west of Castlewood, Glen Road, Torwood where an applicant wants to build nine homes. Pic: Michael Gillen

The refusal was overturned in March 2022, however, after an appeal to Falkirk Council’s planning review body, who said they were ‘minded to grant’ permission.

Their approval was subject to a legal agreement being signed, which included compensatory planting of more than 3000 native trees at nearby Blairs Farm.

That agreement, however, had not been reached before major new planning laws were introduced by the Scottish Government in 2023, which meant the decision had to be looked at again.

Convener Billy Buchanan described the lengthy process as a “saga” and members agreed they had enough information to make a fresh decision.

Baillie Buchanan added that a site visit in 2022 had shown that the part of the ancient woodland concerned had been cleared before the planning review body had made its decision.

Planning officer Julie Seidel-Gregory said her own more recent visit to the site showed that there were fairly mature trees and regeneration is taking place.

She reminded councillors that Scottish Forestry had originally objected to the development of the area because the area is classed as ancient woodland.

This applies to land that has been continually wooded since at least 1750, which often has a rich variety of wildlife and cannot be replaced.

While clearing can take place under licence, it is expected that the area will then be restocked.

Provost Robert Bissett said he did not think that there was a great deal of difference between local policies and the new NPF 4 and said he could see no reason to refuse this time.

He was supported by Baillie Billy Buchanan and Baillie James Kerr who stood by their original decision.

However, Councillor Alf Kelly said compensatory planting would not make up for the loss of ancient woodland which has a special type of soil, created by the long-established growth.

He said: “In the interests of the people of Torwood and beyond I believe that as a nation we should not be accepting this.

“The loss of ancient woodland and the soil that is very important to biodiversity, we should not be accepting this.”

He also objected to the extension of the village boundary saying it should be held off until the new local development plan was being considered.

Councillor Gordon Forrest said there was “no such thing as compensatory planting” to replace a woodland that had been there for hundreds of years.

He added that members should be protecting wildlife including red squirrels and pine martens as well as the village’s boundary.

After a vote, the review committee’s original ‘minded to grant’ decision, with conditions, was reinstated.