Plans to build eight one-bedroom flats and one house on a long-vacant site in Falkirk have been given the green light.

Members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee were divided over the plans when they met on Wednesday, with some members concerned that the junction giving access to the site would not be wide enough.

The area – beside a large shop on land to the north of 34 Seaforth Road, Langlees – once had a row of local businesses, including a chip shop, chemist and butcher.

These are long since gone and while a mono-blocked area for cycling skills was created, it is now unkempt and a magnet for anti-social behaviour, members heard.

Vacant land in Langlees to be developed for flats and one house. Picture: Google Maps

Planning officers said they had no objections to housing on the land but they recommended that permission be refused as they had several concerns about the design.

This included fears that the entrance to the site, which would be narrowed to accommodate parking, would not be wide enough for two cars to pass each other.

Officers were also concerned that the flats will not have any back doors so future residents will have to take any rubbish all the way round the back of the building to get to the bins.

But Provost Robert Bissett, who grew up in the area, said that the site is badly in need of development and he was confident that the flats would be a positive move for the area.

Baillie James Kerr also felt the site should go-ahead and while he acknowledged the entrance wasn’t ideal, he said: “It’s not the M25 we’re talking about here – it’s a private access road.”

Councillor Iain Sinclair, who lives near the site, agreed that the site badly needs development but felt there were “far too many concerns and unanswered questions” for him to be able to support this particular proposal.

However, most of the committee were keen to see the new housing being made available and there were seven votes in favour of permission being granted, with three against.